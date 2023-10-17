Balcony modules from Priwatt for solar for self-installation

Kay Theuer from Priwatt at the Greentech.LIVE conference in September 2023

In addition to the roof, there are other areas on the house that are well suited for solar. The provider Priwatt therefore produces balcony modules. The best thing about it: they can be easily connected to the power grid using a simple plug.

Greentech Solar Freenet Energy Priwatt Balkonkraftwerk

Greentech for everyone: mini photovoltaics for your balcony railing

Cheap energy is now on almost everyone’s list. Sustainable variants such as solar as well. The startup Priwatt, founded in 2020, wants to combine both.

How do they do that? In the form of a “balcony power plant.” This is a type of mini photovoltaic system that can be attached to the balcony railing and connected to a normal socket. The solar system usually consists of one or two solar modules including an inverter that feeds the solar power into the house’s electricity.

There are now different generations of systems that work with PERC or TOPCon technologies, for example.

Further development through plug-in solar systems

The impulse would come primarily from making solar expansion easier.

“If you look at the federal government’s solar expansion in 2030, you come to the conclusion that there will be a gap of around 65 gigawatts by then because the baby boomers are leaving the job market in the installation sector,” says co-founder Kay Theuer. “That’s why we need plug-in solar solutions that customers can install themselves.”

He also notes that network operators are less reluctant to adopt such solutions, as politicians are also more open to balcony power plants.

Tenant market lags behind due to more hurdles for balcony modules

However, the concept has not yet been implemented well in all areas. While the home ownership market is booming for Priwatt, things are lagging behind in the tenant market. The reason for this is the hurdles for tenants.

“Tenants are very limited in terms of space and still have to ask the landlord for permission,” explains Theuer. “Politicians should clear the way here so that it is possible to put the issue into the hands of tenants themselves.”

However, there is a lot happening in this area right now. Theuer is therefore committed to an “Energy Transition for Everyone 2.0,” which includes everything from measurements, regulations, understanding and control.

Greentech LIVE Priwatt Kay Theuer

Priwatt founder points out energy gaps in home office issues

The ESG concepts of large corporations must also be included in this topic, especially in view of the changes in the labor sector.

“I always have to smile when I read that a company is CO2 neutral up to a certain year. I always ask myself: what is it like for employees working from home?” is Theuer’s comment. “The solution here is balcony solar. The CO2 neutral home office should be everywhere.”

His vision for the future is clear. The energy supply of tomorrow is in the hands of private individuals, and the balcony modules are intended to make exactly that possible.