Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Addresses Intimate Relationship Concerns, Affects Speedrunners

Controversial Sex% Route Removed in Latest Baldur’s Gate 3 Update

The highly-anticipated role-playing game “Baldur’s Gate 3” developed by Larian Studio offers players a wide range of choices and the opportunity to form various bonds, including intimate relationships, during their adventures. However, shortly after the game’s release, players noticed that one particular partner seemed overly eager for romance. The development team has now addressed this issue in the latest fourth wave of updates, much to the disappointment of speedrun players who had made the “Sex%” route popular.

Previously, players could establish a romantic relationship with the character Leizel simply by gaining her approval. However, the latest update has changed this requirement, now demanding players to prove their worth through every action they take.

While this adjustment enhances the game’s realism, it poses a problem for speedrun players who aimed to complete the game within record times. Mae, a well-known Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrun player, had previously set a world record for engaging in a romantic encounter with a partner within the first 8 minutes of the game. In recent weeks, Mae managed to break her own record yet again, achieving the feat in just 1 minute and 58 seconds.

Prior to the update, triggering Leizel’s love line had been relatively easy, allowing players to swiftly progress to the woodland area, where the romantic encounter takes place. Discovering this shortcut, Mae and other players exploited it to set the remarkable world record.

Mae expressed disappointment in a post, announcing the revision of the “Sex%” challenge route in Baldur’s Gate 3. While players may have to find a new, slower route, their previous records will still remain in the rankings. This change significantly affects the speedrunning community, but it appears to be aimed at addressing the concerns of a wider player base. Many players had complained about the partners in Baldur’s Gate 3 appearing overly romantic, with Leizel often initiating intimate actions without much justification. Refusal to engage in these encounters would negatively impact the favorability of the partner.

Larian Studios, the development team behind Baldur’s Gate 3, acknowledged their mistake of setting the favorability trigger too low, clarifying that it was an unintentional error. The subsequent updates have rectified this error, with the latest wave of modifications including this revision. Despite the change, players can anticipate Mae and other speedrun challengers exploring alternative routes to maintain a sense of challenge and competition within the game’s speedrunning community.

As players continue their adventures in the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3, they can look forward to a more balanced and realistic gameplay experience, free from the previously controversial “Sex%” route.

