Barbie arrives on Snapchat thanks to the new AR lenses …

Snapchat introduced new AR lenses to celebrate the release of Barbiethe new film by Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling. In fact it is an advertising campaign by Warner Bros. Pictures, which to promote the film has opted for a collaboration with the famous social network.

Thanks to a special lente AR, Snapchat users will now be able to dress as the protagonists of the film, Barbie and Ken, played respectively by the aforementioned Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Not only that, users will be able to choose from different accessories inspired by the costumes of the film.

How to try on Barbie-inspired Snapchat AR lenses

To access Barbie’s virtual wardrobe, users will need to select the AR lens from the app’s Lens Carousel. Alternatively you can scan the Snapcode found below (to do this you will need to use the Snapchat camera).

But that’s not all: because the Warner Bros. promotion campaign doesn’t end here. Starting today – June 30 – Barbie will arrive at some of the world‘s major landmarks (such as the Statue of Liberty and the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles). Users who visit these monuments will be able to frame them with the Snapchat camera to make them turn an irresistible pink colour. In the coming days this feature should also be activated for the Colosseum in Rome.

In the meantime, the release of Barbie in the cinema is less and less, which will take place on July 20, 2023.

Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I'm 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter.

