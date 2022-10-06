Home Technology “Battle Strike 2” suffered a massive DDoS attack on its first day of launch – Yahoo Hong Kong News
“Battle Strike 2” suffered a massive DDoS attack on its first day of launch – Yahoo Hong Kong News

  1. “Battle Strike 2” suffered a massive DDoS attack on its first day of launch Yahoo Hong Kong News
  2. It’s Time to Play Strike® 2: New Heroes, Maps, and More for Free on PC and Console XFastest News
  3. “Battle Strike 2” was released as a free-to-play game today and suffered a DDoS attack on the first day of its launch, causing players to log in problems Bahamut Video Game Information Station
  4. To the defenders who return to the pot, you need to know how “Doujin Special Attack 2” is different from the first generation 4Gamers
  5. [Information Security Daily]On October 5, 2022, video game company Blizzard Entertainment suffered a large-scale DDoS attack, and hackers distributed malicious Tor browser installers to Chinese users through YouTube channels iStart Online
  6. Check out the full story on Google News
