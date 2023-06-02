be quiet! introduces new premium cases

News from the housing world: be quiet! presented a whole series of new upper-class models at Computex 2023. All important information at a glance.

Starting with the flagship, the Dark Base Pro 901. The front and cover panels of the case can be exchanged in order to achieve low-noise operation or the best possible air circulation, depending on the variant. A 420 mm radiator can now be attached to the front and the pre-installed fans are the new Silent Wings 4.

Something has changed not only inside, but also on the outside. The new flagship has touch controls on the I/O panel and also offers an inductive charging surface with an output of up to 15 watts. This allows the smartphone to be charged wirelessly during the gaming session. The Dark Base Pro 901 also supports reverse layout installation, with the advanced VGA bracket preventing heavy graphics cards from sagging. The case will be available from June 2023 for EUR 319.90.

The 700 series is also growing. The new Dark Base 701 aims for maximum air circulation with a radiator support of up to 360 mm. Like its bigger brother, the Dark Base 701 supports an inverted motherboard layout and vertical GPU installation while offering professional cable management options and excellent cooling thanks to the three pre-installed Silent Wings 4 fans. The tempered glass side window offers an excellent view of the PC components, while two ARGB strips on the sides of the front panel provide beautiful lighting effects. The case will be on the market in October 2023, a price is still pending.

Last but not least, be quiet! introduces a completely new housing series. The Shadow Base 800 is the base model, includes three Pure Wings 3 fans and comes in black. The Shadow Base 800 DX also offers ARGB on the front, an ARGB controller and is available in black and white. The third model, the Shadow Base 800 FX, adds additional ARGB lighting by swapping out the Pure Wings 3 fans for four Light Wings fans and includes a PWM and ARGB hub. It is available in black and white. HDD and SDD installation is completely tool-free for all models. Rotatable PCIe slots enable vertical GPU installation, and asymmetrical PSU installation leaves more room for cables. The new series will be available in stores from September. Prices start at 149.90 euros.

