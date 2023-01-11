“We are all aware of how artificial intelligence is increasingly present in every aspect of daily life,” he explains Pope francesco in the Sala Clementina of the Apostolic palace, next to the basilica of San Pietro. “It affects our way of understanding the world and ourselves (…). I am pleased to know that you also want to involve the other major world religions and men and women of good will so that algorithmic, i.e. ethical reflection on use of algorithms, is ever more present”.



Sheikh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, Rabbi Eliezer Simha Weisz at Vatican signing

Religion therefore has its say on artificial intelligence. Indeed, religions. As new algorithms for generating text and images become increasingly popular, from ChatGpt to Dall-e 2 to Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, the representatives of Israeli Judaism and Sunni Islam from the United Arab Emirates they met in Vatican City and with the support of the Pope have signed the Rome Call for AI Ethics. A declaration of intent presented in February 2020 and signed at the time by the Vatican itself, the Italian government, the FAO and some large technology multinationals such as Microsoft e Ibm. It undertakes to follow, in the development of artificial intelligence, six principles concerning transparency, inclusion, accountability, impartiality, reliability, security and privacy.

“Every man-made tool has always been controlled by man,” he points out Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz, a member of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, the supreme Jewish religious body of the State of Israel, thus expressing the common concern that the AI ​​could escape this law. Fear expressed a few minutes earlier, albeit in other words, by the sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyahchairman of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum and the UAE Shariah Fatwa Council.

The six principles of the Rome Call charter are sensible but generic, to the point that it is hard to believe that someone does not want or can subscribe to them. But the work of the Vatican Foundation RenAIssance, of its president the archbishop Vincenzo Paglia who leads the Pontifical Academy for Life, to which is now added that of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum and the Commission for Interreligious Dialogue of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, has its own concreteness. The ethics charter on Ai will be brought to Japan in July for Buddhists and Shintoists to sign, expanding the weight of the alliance. It intends to have a say in the future and inevitable regulations that will be put in place going beyond white papers like the one published in February 2020 by the European Commission.

“There are three important elements of today’s event,” he comments Brad Smith, president of Microsoft who recently signed an agreement with Open Ai to implement ChatGpt in its services. “Firstly, the fact that three great religions have decided to join forces on a similar front. Secondly, the depth of the principles, starting with the focus on the fact that these technologies must serve humanity and connect with the protection of the planet. Finally, the practical implementation of this new ethic, and the idea of ​​involving all of humanity in the process”.

OpenAi, which uses Microsoft servers, like other companies involved in this sector has recently been accused of the indiscriminate collection of data on which artificial intelligences train. A problem that adds to the substantial lack of transparency of the AI ​​processing processes. According to some, Brad Smith in the lead, they should be judged by what they produce. According to others, however, it is necessary to make them accessible, open, so that we can check how they have come to construct certain contents. But this obviously clashes with the will of hi-tech companies to defend what they consider to be their intellectual property.

The nuances of every possible regulation will have important implications for this world which is currently flourishing with a number of applications that have made inroads reaching a wider and wider audience. Rome Call for AI Ethics, conceived starting from 2017 among others by a father Paul Benantia Franciscan and professor of technology ethics at the Pontifical Gregorian University, seems to start from this observation.

“On the one hand there are the laws that will come and on the other the ethics linked to technology“, he explains himself. “They are two paths to find a shared way for self-regulation. Ethics alone is not enough, we know it well. But it is a first step. This charter shows that private companies are not against it, they know the potential dangers of not acting “. The “algoretics” is therefore one of the tables on which the Vatican hopes the discussion on how to put a hand to artificial intelligence will take place.

In 2020 Pope Francis said that “in the encounter between different visions of the world, human rights constitute an important point of convergence for the search for common ground. In the present moment, however, an updated reflection on the rights and duties in di this scope. Indeed, the depth and acceleration of the transformations of the digital age raise unexpected problems, which impose new conditions on the individual and collective ethos“. And the adhesions to the Rome Call, which have grown over time, are a way of promoting this new digital anthropology.