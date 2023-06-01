BeReal is about to introduce chats…

After astonishing the world in 2022 by placing itself in contrast to social networks full of filters (such as Instagram and TikTok), BeReal is also about to introduce chats. After all, DMs have become a founding feature of every social network, and it was only a matter of time before BeReal moved in this direction too.

The feature will initially only be released to a group of users in Ireland, as a test.

How private chats will work on BeReal

At launch, users will be able to message their friends and private BeReal. This means that the photos, as well as the platform posts, will consist of live front/back photos, without the possibility of applying filters.

Chats will only be allowed between users who are friends on the social network and deleting a sent message will not delete it for the recipient: if you delete a message, it will still be available in the chat of the user who received it. However, if both delete the same message, BeReal promises that it will be deleted from the system within a maximum of 30 days.

TechCruch reports that the feature, much requested by BeReal users, will serve more than anything else for a greater online presence on the platform. In fact, users tend to publish their daily BeReal, take a look at those of others, and close the app for up to 24 hours. The introduction of private chats could help BeReal to have a more active community.