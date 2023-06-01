Home » Change Now: the main lessons that the fair left on environmental and energy challenges
Change Now: the main lessons that the fair left on environmental and energy challenges

Change Now is a fair that seeks to provide solutions to problems that plague the world. There, the main innovations in the environment and in energy generation will be discussed.

In this context, we communicate with Fabricio Portellia specialist in the wine industry, who spoke about the main novelties that the fair presented.

“The name is shocking And the truth is that many of us think that the environmental crisis is not going to affect us at this time,” said Portelli, who later completed: “Change Now seeks to raise awareness of the seriousness of global warming and promote the circular economy.”

“They seek to change what is coming, re-education is important to promote sustainability,” explained the interviewee. “The food sector produces a third of greenhouse gasesany change in this system can have a strong impact”, he added.

Likewise, Portelli spoke about regenerative agriculture: “It is giving life to the soil without using pesticides, seeking to restore biodiversity.” “The people of Chandon planted a thousand kilometers of ecological corridors to strengthen biodiversity”supplemented.

“Changes have to start from governments and large companies, in the medium term you can get to capture social interest,” shot the interviewee. “It is important to promote the circular economy and recycling”he concluded.

