Taourirt Hiba Oudza – OujdaCity

Mohamed Hathot / Hussein Dakar

It is a big and somewhat bulky title, but it expresses the value of this river in relation to the city of Taourirt and its environs and the water it provides to its inhabitants for irrigation and drinking along tens of kilometers, starting from the Hassan II Dam (Legras) to the borders of the Ouidane and Moulouya River. On the banks of this river on both sides, agricultural lands and fields are lined, especially olive trees, which give beauty and splendor that please the viewers of the neighboring population and are considered a source of livelihood for them. In addition to that, a waterfall known as the Sabab, whose reputation has diminished after it was subjected to significant pollution due to the waste of the industrial neighborhood.

Since ancient times, this river has not dried up its waters, especially before the construction of a dam for Grass. Until recently, it was a resort where all the residents of the city, especially the youth, came to bathe and practice fishing, which was available at the time and is still in the neighboring dams. This river became after the construction of The Hassan II Dam and the protection of the lands from the erosion that was caused by the river’s loads has become available on very beautiful places that can be exploited and made into resorts and gardens for the city’s residents to enjoy.

As in other places not so far away, such as Takafait in Jerada, for example. Yes, brothers, through a course in this river, especially for the city of Taourirt, as you can see in the pictures, there are very beautiful places on both banks of the river, but they are neglected and are not exploited by officials to become shrines for recreation and to bring visitors from outside the city, especially those who They prefer domestic tourism

Yes, in some cities there are places of less value than what is available on this river, but thanks to the care of the authorities there, they have become tourist places known as their cities and provide a source of livelihood for many citizens there. Why, then, is this river and its surrounding scenery not paid attention to and rehabilitated by simple means that will return to the residents with abundant goodness and what The most beautiful places here, such as the Kasbah of Moulay Ismail, the Hammadi Mashraa dam, Mount 44 Wali, the Sanville landmark, and others.

El Houcine Dekkar and Mohamed Hathout