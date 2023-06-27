Best OPPO Smartphone – June 2023 • Techzilla

If you are looking for a new OPPO smartphone, you are in the right place. This manufacturer has conquered the global market with its high quality alternatives in every price range.

Every year, new OPPO smartphones in Italy increase in number, and the company has quickly positioned itself among the most important in the sector. But which is the best OPPO smartphone in the full range? You should opt for a high-end model like the latest model of the Find X seriesor choose a mid-range model like the i Reno? If the reviews haven’t given you enough information, you’re in the right place to discover the best OPPO devices according to your needs.

How to recognize OPPO smartphones: line-ups

To easily recognize which band an OPPO device belongs to, you can check which series it belongs to. The most common OPPO series marketed in Italy include:

Serie Find: a series mainly oriented towards the high-end, but which can also include mid-range devices. This series offers the best that OPPO has to offer. In this series there are also the “Flip” devices, i.e. the folding ones.

Reno Series: encompasses devices ranging from mid-range to high-end, and is one of OPPO’s most successful series and particularly focused on photography and aesthetics.

A league: includes the cheapest OPPO smartphones, suitable for the entry-level and mid-range. RX Series: a series of mid-range devices with balanced specifications, but which is not present in Italy.

Information about ColorOS software and updates

ColorOS, OPPO’s Android-based user interface, has undergone significant improvements in recent years. Currently the current version is 13.1 based on Android 13. You can read the main functions of Color OS 13 in our article.

The company was one of the first to release the Android 11 beta and guaranteed at least 3 years of software updates for its devices.

OPPO Find X5 Pro – Best top of the range and camera phone

The OPPO Find X5 Pro is considered to be OPPO’s best Android smartphone at the moment. This top of the range is incredibly innovative and offers top-level performance especially in the photographic and chipset fields.

Its design, crafted with an elegantly curved ceramic shell, is both stylish and resistant to splashes, water and dust, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating ofIP68. The 6.7-inch display with resolution Quad HD+ and AMOLED and LTPO technology offer extremely faithful colors and exceptional brightness.

The performance of Find X5 Pro are guaranteed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, combined with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 memory. This device boasts one of the best cameras on the market, with a triple camera of 50 + 13 + 50 MP, with OIS and optical zoom and also boasts the proprietary Marisilicon X chip. The 5000 mAh battery offers an autonomy of two days of use moderate and supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

It is the top range of OPPO and suitable for those looking for the best hardware that OPPO can offer.

Read our OPPO Find X5 Pro review

2. OPPO Find N2 Flip – Top gamma pieghevole

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-range clamshell foldable device then the recent Flip N2 Flip is for you. Top-of-the-range equipment with an elegant and compact device that folds and fits comfortably in your pocket or purse. The hardware equipment includes fast charging, Dimensity 9000 Plus MediaTek chipset with 8 GB of physical RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It also boasts a secondary display on the outside that can be used to showcase items with supported widgets (like Spotify) or make it easier to take photos. The fold of the display is not very marked and the symmetrical hinge allows not to leave gaps in the display of the device when it is folded. available in Black color, more sober and elegant, and in an OPPo Glow version with more iridescent colors tending towards pink.

Read our OPPO Find N2 FLip review

3. OPPO Reno8 Pro – Medium-high range

The original design, with a glass body and a slim profile, makes it extremely elegant and does not sacrifice aesthetics and performance. The one billion color AMOLED display, with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification, guarantees exceptional image quality. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor delivers top-notch performance, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The photographic sector of the Reno8 Pro is also of high quality, with a triple camera of 50 + 8 + 2 MP. This device also offers a thick audio experience thanks to the stereo speakers. The 4500mAh battery supports 80W fast charging and wired reverse charging.

Read our OPPO Reno 8 Pro review

4. OPPO Find X3 Pro – Still a valid top of the range

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is the predecessor of the Find X5 Pro and despite being released in 2021 it is still a very valid high-end alternative in the Find X series. Compared to the Find X5 Pro we find a slightly less performing processor Snapdragon 8 against the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 of X5 Pro. In addition to this, the two devices are very similar if not for a slightly smaller battery than X3 Pro and a photographic equipment that includes a “microscope” camera for X3 Pro. The Marisilicon X chip is absent but despite this is today a great alternative with great performance, 120HZ display and updated to Color OS 13.1. Given the significant decrease in price, it is undoubtedly a solution to be taken into consideration today.

Read our OPPO Find X3 Pro review

5. OPPO A76 – Better convenience and autonomy

The OPPO A76 is one of the cheapest OPPO smartphones on the market, but still offers a attractive design and decent performance. The OPPO Glow finish gives the device a shimmering look, and the 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate offers a smooth visual experience. The processor Snapdragon 680, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, offers sufficient performance for a low-end device.

The rear cameras of the A76 are 13 + 2 MP, while the front sensor is 8 MP. The 5000 mAh battery offers excellent autonomy, and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The OPPO A76 is a great choice for those looking for an affordable device with long-lasting battery life. If you are looking for an economic 5G solution then evaluate OPPO Find X5 Lite or A78 5G.

