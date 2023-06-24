Bethesda exec confirms Indiana Jones was originally scheduled to be released on multiple console platforms

After the US Federal Trade Commission asked to suspend Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Pete Hines, vice president of Bethesda, confirmed that the parent company ZeniMax had reached an agreement with Disney when questioned by lawyers. However, after Microsoft acquired ZeniMax, the content of the relevant agreement was revised, making this new game an exclusive work for the Xbox game console.

The lawyers appointed by the US Federal Trade Commission even believe that Starfield, launched by Bethesda and exclusive to the Xbox game console platform, was originally supposed to be on the PlayStation platform, but it was adjusted after ZeniMax was acquired by Microsoft.

In addition, the vampire-themed first-person shooter game “Redfall” (Redfall), developed by Arkane Austin and released by Bethesda on the Xbox and Windows PC platforms, was previously reported to have originally intended to launch a version on the PlayStation platform, but eventually became a game platform owned by Microsoft. Exclusive works.

However, Pete Hines said that under the license of Disney, the new work of “Indiana Jones” has become an exclusive work on the Xbox platform. It does not involve issues that affect players’ rights to play.

Prior to this, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox business, stated that the acquisition of ZeniMax would not affect the established game cross-platform release plan. Therefore, game works such as “Death Loop” and “Ghost Wire: Tokyo” will not only be released on the Xbox platform, but also on the Xbox platform. A PlayStation platform version is also available. But in related notes, Phil Spencer also mentioned that platform exclusivity will enable the Xbox platform to provide better game content.

At present, regulators in many countries and regions have approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but the US Federal Trade Commission obviously does not accept Microsoft’s argument, believing that it may acquire Activision Blizzard’s game assets, thereby creating a monopoly in the game market and affecting players’ gameplay rights and interests.

