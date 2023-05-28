Home » Beware of this new Android malware! It steals data and demands a ransom
Technology

Beware of this new Android malware! It steals data and demands a ransom

by admin
Beware of this new Android malware! It steals data and demands a ransom

Not even a month after the discovery of an extremely widespread malware on Android, present on 11 applications that have totaled a total of 620,000 downloads, that the news of a new malware targeting Android smartphonescalled “Daam” and which would aim to steal the data stored on the devices.

The malware, reports GizmoChina, was discovered by CERT-IN, the Indian national cybersecurity agency, and has so far mostly affected users originating from the Indian subcontinent, although it could be present even on Android apps intended for Western smartphones. Until we know more, therefore, the advice is to be very careful in choosing the software that you decide to download from the Play Store and from the web.

This is especially true in the case of Daam, which seems to be able to bypass antivirus and steal personal data of affected users, including address and residency data, and most importantly, credit card numbers and PINs, and bank account information. Among other data that Daam could capture once installed on a user’s phone we have the browser history, the contact list, sent and received text messages, locally saved files and even contents of the camera roll Of the device.

The stolen data is transmitted via the internet to virus databases, which use AES encryption for transmission. The information is then encrypted in an .enc file and sent to the malicious groups behind the malware, who give the unfortunate users the ability to redeem their data by paying a sum of money or to have all their sensitive information appear on the net. In short, the functioning of the malware is very similar to that of a ransomware.

See also  Barbie, the new trailer of the film with the original song...

CERT-IN has also provided a list of precautions to take on Android to avoid being hit by Daam. In addition to paying particular attention to downloads, especially those that come from outside the Google Play Store, it is recommended to avoid the sideloading of the apps and to verify the permissions granted to the apps, eliminating those that seem to take too many “liberties” with the smartphone. In addition, theauthority also recommends be very careful when browsing the webespecially when you connect to links received by email or message.

You may also like

Kayak by Decathlon: The solution to the rigid-air...

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review – perfect...

LG and the environment, the new materials help...

Rhea Games clarified that it did not use...

UN conference in Paris: declaration of war against...

Opera adds artificial intelligence technology called “Aria” to...

China’s first large civil aircraft makes its debut

Amazon Gaming Week: The most exciting savings deals!

PlayStation Showcase 2023 Lazy Bag Spiderman, FF 16,...

What the Schufa knows about you and what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy