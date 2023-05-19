Big companies take “E3 for granted,” says Take-Two CEO. – – Gamereactor

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has criticized some of the larger gaming companies, saying they don’t realize the importance of E3 and instead take it for granted.

Zelnick said in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz : “I think for a period of time some of the big players in the industry took E3 for granted and decided to pull out of the show and still be in the business of promoting it at the same time and in the same place, and I think that’s problematic. I think you either have to support this show, or there won’t be a show.

It’s unclear which big companies Zelnick was referring to, but over the years, we’ve seen the biggest names in gaming outside of E3, such as Nintendo, Sony, and EA. Earlier in the interview, Zelnick also spoke about the importance of E3 and what makes the show so useful for video game companies.

“[Take Two]Having been a big fan of E3, I see it as a show for the media, a show for investors, a show for distribution partners and a consumer for the business-mad, ‘prosumer’, if you will. This means a lot to us.

