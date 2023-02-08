Home Technology BioShock creator’s new game gets a launch window – Judas – Gamereactor
Take-Two said that Judas, the first game for the ghost story game, will be released between now and the end of fiscal 2025 (which ends on March 31, 2025).

Judas is just one of 87 games that Take-Two plans to release during this window, and according to CEO Strauss Zelnick’s recent statement to IGN, many of these bold plans come from what Take-Two feels “It’s very stable now.”

It has been claimed in the past that Judas is BioShock creator Ken Levine’s latest game, which was supposed to release in 2017 but suffered from multiple reboots. It was officially announced in December and follows players as the titular character of Judas.

The synopsis of the game tells us “The only hope of survival is to make or break an alliance with your worst enemy. Together, will you work to repair what you broke – or will you let it burn?”

This certainly looks like fun, but we’ll have to wait to see more before we fully jump on the hype train of any kind.

