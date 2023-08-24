Black Holes Colliding: New Research Reveals Speed Exceeding One-Tenth the Speed of Light

Scientists Discover Black Holes Can Move at Insane Speeds

When two black holes collide too closely, a new study has revealed that they can produce black holes that move at incredible speeds, equivalent to about one-tenth the speed of light. This means that these newly formed black holes can travel from Earth to the moon in just 13 seconds.

The behavior of black holes when they merge has always fascinated astronomers. Depending on their orbits at the point of closest approach, two black holes can either spiral and merge or orbit a common center of mass before flying apart. If a new black hole is formed from a merger, it may not necessarily occupy the original orbital position. The reaction force from the collision can “kick” the black hole into a new orbit, resulting in significantly higher speeds in the opposite direction.

Previous research has shown that the reactionary force from a merger can eject new black holes at speeds of about 5,000 kilometers per second. However, new findings from supercomputer simulations conducted by a team of astrophysicists from the Rochester Institute of Technology have shattered previous records.

The team performed 1,381 numerical simulations of black hole collisions, adjusting various parameters that affect the gravitational interaction between the black holes. The simulations revealed that a direct collision of two black holes can create a new black hole that moves at an astonishing speed of up to 28,500 kilometers per second.

To put this in perspective, this speed is equivalent to one-tenth the speed of light or a mere 13 seconds to travel from Earth to the moon. Currently, the fastest man-made object, the Parker Solar Probe, is expected to reach a speed of 163 kilometers per second in 2021, which is just 0.064% the speed of light.

The researchers also noted that the rotation and orientation of the newly formed black hole play a crucial role in determining its final velocity. Further exploration of the influence of rotation on these astronomical marvels will be conducted in subsequent studies.

The findings from this groundbreaking research have been published in the journal Physical Review Letters. It provides a deeper understanding of black hole behavior and adds yet another fascinating dimension to these mysterious celestial objects.

