Netmarble Corporation, a global mobile game development and publishing company, announced a new game update for its MMORPG mobile game “Blade Soul: Revolution”. From now on, players can look forward to the newly added occupations and experience the first cooperation content between the game and the virtual K-Pop group “MAVE:”.

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

This update adds a brand-new original professional character “Air Swordsman” for players to experience. This melee hero can summon the “Royal Sword” to attack from a distance, and can use skills such as “Sorrowful Sky” and “Invisible Step” to gain an advantage in battle. In addition, players can also use “Soul Sword” to effectively defend against enemy attacks.

At the same time, this update also includes the first collaboration content with the virtual K-pop group “MAVE:” for all players to enjoy. “MAVE: Village” is now open. Players can interact with NPCs in the village to obtain a buff that can increase combat experience by 5%.

Not only that, but the “Red God Stone Special Shop” is currently open for a limited time in the game. Players can earn up to 40,000 Red God Stones by participating in the game check-in event and entering the serial number “BSGRED”. At the same time, you can also get many rewards such as “Red Guardian Spirit Gift Pack”, “Red Relic Support Gift Pack” and “Free Class Change Coupon”.

To celebrate this game update, players can participate in the “Air Swordsman Red God Stone Growth 28-Day Sign-in Event”. During the 28-day event period, players will have the opportunity to receive various rewards including “Red God Stone” every time they log in to the game. In addition, players who clear the missions in the newly added “Pandora Challenge” in the game can get a Pandora Box, which contains rich rewards such as “Emoji MAVE:”, “Top Gem 10+1 Coupon” .