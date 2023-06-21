NVIDIA’s new generation of GeForce RTX 4060 series has been on sale one after another. The recommended price this time is still cheaper than the previous generation. Therefore, it is not surprising that mainstream graphics cards RTX 3060 and RX 6600 have experienced price cuts this month. The average foreign countries have 10%. I checked Taiwan is no exception, and there is even a price drop of more than 10%. Players who want to pick up a bargain seem to have a good opportunity at this time (but if they are not good, they can wait for a while, and there is a chance to drop again in July).

Blessed are the gamers, mainstream graphics cards RTX 3060 and RX 6600 have dropped a lot this month

According to foreign media VideoCardz, Hardware.info in the Netherlands sorted out the price changes of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 / 40 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 / 7000 series this month. The price of RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 series has been greatly affected. For example, the average price of RTX 3060 8GB, 12GB and RTX 3060 Ti is 10% cheaper than last month. If compared with the recommended price, then The gap is even wider:

AMD is no exception. The Radeon RX 6600 series has also cut prices a lot. For example, the RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT have both reduced prices by about 10%. The newer RX 6650 XT is slightly better, but it is also 8% cheaper:

For this reason, I also use the e-commerce price trend query tool to check the price changes of RTX 3060 in Taiwan. Sure enough, just like abroad, the price has dropped a lot this month. For example, the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X 12G OC graphics card has already dropped. To NT$10,925, and now it has dropped to NT$9,790 again, a drop of more than 10%:

The ASUS TUF RTX 3060 12G V2 GAMING graphics card is the same, and this one is quite exaggerated. Before it dropped to around NT$13,000, it is now NT$10,590, a drop of nearly 20%:

As for AMD Radeon RX 6600, I see that there is not much stock on the online shopping platform, so the price has not changed. However, hardware stores such as Original Price House are cheaper than online shopping platforms, such as this MSI Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X 8G graphics card at Yahoo Shopping sells NT$7,990:

The original price house is NT$6,690, which is also cheaper than 10%:

It is worth noting that in the current RTX 4060 series, only the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is on sale, the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB will have to wait until July, and the RTX 4060 will be on June 29th, so when the next two are also on sale, It is believed that the high prices of RTX 3060 and RX 6600 mainstream graphics cards of the previous generation will be affected again. Players who are not in a hurry can wait until July to make a decision.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 adopts AD107-400-A1 GPU, equipped with 3072 CUDA cores, the base clock is 1830MHz, the overclocking clock is 2460MHz, the L2 cache is also greatly increased to 24MB, and the TGP is 115W. The average power consumption of the game should be It is about 100W.

