POST ARCHIVE FACTION x Swiss sports brand On’s first collaboration series officially debuts

With the release of the new series “6.0”, South Korea’s new brand Post Archive Faction (PAF) has launched its first series “CURRENT FORM 1.0” in cooperation with the Swiss sports brand On, revealing round neck tops, hoodies, jogging pants Lightweight performance apparel and new footwear, aiming to break new ground for running culture with all-gender sports gear.

Based on the Cloudmonster model of On, the running shoes retain the smooth curved outline and inject PAF’s unique deconstruction style and future texture. You’re explosive off the start, and revolutionary CloudTec® cushioning delivers soft-touch cushioning.

The above series are now being exhibited at POST ARCHIVE FACTION’s Showroom in Paris. Interested readers may wish to learn more.

