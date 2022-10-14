If you’ve been playing Overwatch 2 lately and it’s hard to get Genji to cut you to pieces and Sombra keeps slashing you, maybe Ana won’t stop putting you to sleep, or Winston won’t stop using him The Tesla shoots you and you wish Blizzard would chop a particular character into a ball, well, we have some interesting news for you.

As part of a newly released blog post, the California developer revealed that it won’t be making any hero balance changes until Season 2 arrives, as Blizzard believes, “No hero’s overall power level is far from our goals.

In the post, the devs have basically discussed how the tanks can operate differently while being reduced on the battlefield, and while D.Va and Zarya seem to be some of the more dominant characters in the eyes of the players, the other tanks are in the win rate Aspects have also kept pace.

The same applies to damage and support roles. In terms of damage, Sombra is again the talk (due to her tanking impact and nuisance), but Blizzard points out that even Symmetry and Torbjorn are considering win rates. Support is also very even, with Kiriko’s win rate similar to when players master her ability set and provision.

Otherwise, it was pointed out that in season two, the Rialto map will return with some minor changes, and certain other maps will leave the season’s rotation so Blizzard can keep things fresh.

There were also apologies for competitive players who received extremely low rankings. Blizzard is rectifying that by empowering those who suffer this fate.

Finally, we’ve been told that the team is looking to fix the rubber band issues plaguing the game, and we can expect further blog posts and updates as we get closer to the second season, which is scheduled to begin in December.