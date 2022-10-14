Wealth management “last mile”, who is an excellent guide? The first Sina Finance·Golden Kylin Best Investment Consultant Selection has been launched, and the registration is hot~~Click to view>>

[Funding Roadmap on the 14th]The net inflow of funds in the two cities was 20.5 billion yuan throughout the day

On October 14, the A-share market rose as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,071.99 points, up 1.84%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11,121.72 points, up 2.81%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2434.22 points, up 3.55%. The total turnover of the two cities was 860.809 billion yuan, an increase of 132.47 billion yuan over the previous trading day.

1. The net inflow of funds in the two cities throughout the day was 20.477 billion yuan

Today, the main capital in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock market opened a net inflow of 702 million yuan, and the net inflow of 1.491 billion yuan in late trading. The net inflow of funds in the two cities was 20.477 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The main net inflow of CSI 300 funds today was 13.704 billion yuan

CSI 300 has a net inflow of 13.704 billion yuan of main funds today, a net inflow of 3.916 billion yuan on the ChiNext Board, and a net inflow of 791 million yuan on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.653 billion yuan, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.818 billion yuan.

3. The net inflow of the pharmaceutical and biological industry was 16.378 billion yuan, ranking first

Among the first-level industries of Shenwan, 24 industries achieved net capital inflow, among which the net inflow of pharmaceutical and biological industry was 16.378 billion yuan.

4、LONGi Green EnergyThe main capital net inflow was 1.338 billion yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the main capital net inflow statistics, which is different from the statistical caliber of institutional net purchases in the previous table and the next table)

5. Dragon Tiger Ranking Institutions grabbed 17 shares

After-hours Longhu list data shows that institutions appeared in 28 stocks, of whichGloriaWaiting for 17 shares to be bought by institutional funds,Hesheng sharesOther 11 stocks showed net selling by institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect today

7. The latest institutions focus on individual stocks

