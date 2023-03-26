who up to Generate 600 W of electricity yourself and wants to save energy and an all-round carefree balcony power plant package with all the trimmings: Anker offers you a DIY bundle as Solix RS 440 and the Premium Paket Anker Solix RS40P at. All necessary cables, brackets, 2 x solar panels and an inverter as well as extensive instructions are included in the scope of delivery.

For 890,10 € dank Coupon you get the standard balcony power station set directly on anchor.

Depending on whether you opt for the standard version or the premium model, the Anker Solix balcony power plants will do the trick 890,10€ on Anker.com los.

Balcony power plant for what?

Most people in Germany live in rented apartment buildings where you can’t even install a solar or photovoltaic system on the roof. This is where the so-called balcony power plants come into play, as you can simply hang them on the balcony. In this way you can generate your own electricity quite easily and quickly and save money every year.

In fact, it is relatively uncomplicated in Germany to search for a Registration at the responsible network operator, to generate electricity yourself. One Permission required one for the operation not.

If in doubt, however, you should talk to the landlord beforehand to find out whether it is okay to install such a system.



(Easier to implement as a set than expected)

At the moment the limit is power generation for balcony power plants 600 Watt and can, so to speak, be dissipated on the balcony with solar panels, an inverter and a power cable to the socket inside the apartment. In this way, ideally, the current 200€ electricity costs per year save. In the future there will probably be a new regulation that also allows an 800 W power product.

State sponsored!

Due to the rising energy prices, depending on the offer, it is already a worthwhile investment. Especially since there is currently one government funding there, depending on City State up to 800 € can be. Likewise, recently 1 January 2023 the VAT exemption for solar systems approved by the federal government in order to promote the expansion of solar systems in Germany.

Technical data of the Anker Solix balcony power plants

SOLIX RS40 SOLIX RS40P solar panel performance 2x 415 W PV Panel 2x 440 W PV Panel efficiency 21,3 % 22,7 % inverter 600W Microinverter 600W Microinverter PV-Technology MIN Module Type-N IBC Module Solar panel optics Silver grid Smooth look in black Dimensions / Weight 1722 x 1134 x 35 mm, 41,4 kg 1706 x 1134 x 35 mm, 42,9 kg App and and scope of delivery Solarpanel 2x

600W Microinverter 1x

5 m Schuko charging cable 1x

Solar panel extension cable 4x

Brackets 4x

Tool set 1x manufacturer warranty 12 years 15 years performance guarantee

25 years (>80%) 30 years (>88.8%) RRP 989 € 1.389 €

Everything included, including easy assembly

Since this is a kind of DIY (do it yourself) set, there are extensive instructions for a wide variety of cultivation scenarios. Whether laid flat, hung on the balcony, placed at an angle on a straight roof, all typical variants are illustrated.

In essence, only they have to Solarpanels with the enclosed brackets in the set sun will the extension cable and the 600 watt inverter clamped and another 5 meter power cable with Schuko plug in the House socket plugged in become.

Standard or premium model?

Anker offers two versions, the default model and the Premium Modell, which not only differs in appearance. Of course, none of the panels deserves a beauty prize or an award for an extravagant design.



(Standard and Premium version)

In terms of performance, the standard model consists of two photovoltaic modules and delivers for the Module is 415 Wattalso 830 in total Watt. The efficiency is here 21,3 %, die performance guarantee should after 25 years still at 80 % lay.

The variant called Premium also uses two solar panels, but with 440 Watt/ 880 Watt total power. The efficiency is here 22,7 % and the performance guarantee should at 30 years and 88.8 % lay.

Die PV-Technology differs between the two variants: this is how it works Standard-Panel a MIN Module, the premium model a Type NIBC module. If you can’t do anything with it, both modules should work effectively.

With the Anker electricity cost calculator, you can estimate the sky orientation and the number of people in the household with which you can save electricity in a year. Ideally they should 500 kWh can be saved. The CO₂ emissions reduced you so of course also something.

600 watt inverter with WiFi

If you are now wondering why panels with a power of more than 800 watts are used, although only 600 watts are allowed to be fed in: You are trying to exploit the maximum capacity at any time of the day in order to generate as much electricity as possible in order to work more effectively. Not everyone has the perfectly aligned balcony that rotates with the sun at home.

The inverter responsible for this is nevertheless hardware technical on 600 Watt limited. Even if a possible change in the regulations to 800 watts is later approved, the inverter can no longer feed in. But then there will definitely be interchangeable, more powerful modules. But that’s still in the future.

And app connection

Generating electricity is one thing, but also monitoring the whole thing in order to efficiency and effectiveness to check over, is a whole different matter. That’s what the WLAN connectivity App before. Here you can then very comfortably on the track smartphone, the amount of electricity that was produced during the day. By the way, there are anchors on that IP67 certified inverter 10 year guarantee.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy Anker Solix balcony power plant?

If you have space on, on or in front of the balcony, you get a complete set for immediate installation. Yes, the investment is not exactly small. Fortunately, VAT on solar systems has recently been eliminated. That doesn’t push the price down significantly. The RRP was €1,299 or €1,799 for the premium model.

With the state subsidy you can save a lot more money here. But we can’t calculate that, because there are different subsidies in every city.

And yes, there are other cheaper competing products/vendors that also carry a complete bundle. However, if you want to have everything from a single source, consider a long guarantee (and trust the quality of Anker) and are also looking for a convenient app connection, you are still well advised to go with the Anker Solix balcony power station. Ultimately it is up to you what you value or what you want to invest.

If you have alternative suggestions, please write them in the comment column. 🙂