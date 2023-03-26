Faced with the terrible advance of the disease, the governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, urged the population and the health authorities not to lower their guard against dengue, Zika and chikungunya, which is wreaking terrible havoc on the citizens of the whole country.

In this way, the first departmental authority expressed his concern about the health situation in the country, where so far more than 60 people have died due to chikungunya and thousands of compatriots are suffering from the disease and a high percentage are hospitalized. , as reported by officials of the Ministry of Health.

To try to alleviate the serious situation, the Inter-Institutional Commission created for this purpose has been carrying out environmental mingas to combat dengue, Zika and chikungunya in various neighborhoods of Ciudad del Este and other districts of the region, such as cleaning vacant yards, removing of garbage and even spraying, with the support of Senepa. This task will continue, because the spread of the disease is multiplying more and more, they indicated.