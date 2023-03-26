The Colombian athlete Éider Arévalo qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the 20-kilometer walk test, after his participation in the World Race Walking Tour Dudinska 50, in Slovakia.

With an impressive mark of 1:19.23, Arévalo, trained in Pitalito, Huila, managed to obtain a place in the Olympic competition, in what will be his fourth consecutive participation in the Olympic Games.

Esteban Soto, for his part, could not complete the race, while his brother Juan José Soto was the best Colombian in the 35-kilometer race, with a final time of 2:31:39. In the female branch, the Colombian Laura Chalarca, finished in the 11th position in the 35 kilometer test, with a time of 2:57.23.

With Arévalo’s classification, Colombia adds its second athlete with a nominal quota in the next Olympics, joining Lorena Arenas, her fellow marcher. Likewise, Arévalo joins the national roster of 20 athletes who will represent the country in Paris 2024, among which are the 18 women’s soccer players, yet to be defined.