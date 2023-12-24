Bluesky, the decentralized social service created by the founder of Twitter, has a new logo and allows you to browse all public posts without logging in – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting news, trends

Bluesky, the decentralized social service platform created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has made a major announcement regarding its content viewing and user interface. The platform, which is currently only accessible by invitation, has revealed that all posted content can now be publicly displayed, allowing users to view posts directly without the need to log in to their personal account.

With a current user base of approximately 2.6 million, Bluesky is carving out a niche for itself in the online community service space. The platform sets itself apart by emphasizing decentralization through the authentication transmission protocol, allowing users to choose and design their own algorithms for content presentation.

In addition to the new content viewing feature, Bluesky has also unveiled a new brand logo, featuring a blue butterfly to symbolize its open nature. The platform offers basic functions such as a homepage, search, and content timeline interface, closely resembling the usage model of Twitter. Users can easily search for trending topics through the tag system, engage with content through likes, replies, and forwards, and also have the ability to mute or block specific users.

Bluesky’s announcement marks a significant step in its evolution as a decentralized social service, and its commitment to providing a user-friendly and customizable experience for all its users. While the platform remains closed to public registration, its recent developments are sure to generate interest and anticipation for what lies ahead.

Share this: Facebook

X

