BMW wants to push the circular economy in automotive engineering

Kidney meets Greentech and Circular Economy: The BMW Group is taking the lead in a new funding project in the field of circular economy in automotive engineering. Together with representatives of the recycling industry, raw material processors and science, the company is working on increasing the quality of secondary raw materials obtained from the recycling of end-of-life vehicles.

Car2Car is to deliver technologies for optimized recycling of end-of-life vehicles

The project, funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection with 6.4 million euros as part of the “New Vehicle and System Technologies” funding guideline, is called Car2Car and focuses on the materials aluminum, steel, glass, copper and plastic.

Greentech @ BMW: From scrap cars to raw materials

Innovative dismantling and automated sorting processes should make it possible in the future to use the recyclable materials produced in the recycling of end-of-life vehicles to a much greater extent than before for use in the production of new automobiles.

The funding project also includes a thorough assessment of both the ecological and economic effects of closed-loop recycling of the materials examined… Read more: Press information from BMW

In general, there are several ways to effectively recycle old cars and end-of-life vehicles: