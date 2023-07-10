Bosch launches the new Green Collection refrigerator…

Bosch, a brand that has always been involved in the production of household appliances equipped with technologies that simplify daily life by paying attention to the waste of resources, presents the new Green Collection refrigerator made with environmentally friendly materials that reduce CO₂ emissions by 33%.

The new Bosch Green Collection refrigerator: all the features you need to know

The new Green Collection refrigerator in energy class B2 is equipped with side panels made in green steel, a material derived from a careful refining process with a reduced carbon content. Furthermore, the movable and adjustable parts, such as the drawers and the balconies, have been created with bioplastiche produced using organic and wood waste, as well as fossil fuels and natural gas. Indeed, the choice of these materials guarantees a more sustainable production process, while at the same time maintaining the technical properties of petroleum-based plastics in terms of quality and durability.

The VitaFresh technology of the Bosch refrigerator

Furthermore, the new Bosch Green Collection refrigerator is confirmed as a sustainable choice also for the distinctive VitaFresh technology, designed to reduce food waste. The large VitaFresh XXL drawers are equipped with air-conditioned zones to allow optimal conservation of the most delicate foods: the fruit and vegetable drawer maintains the ideal temperature and humidity to safeguard the nutritional properties of the products, while the VitaFresh drawer recreates the best storage conditions for fish and meat.

The design

The modern and elegant design helps to define the uniqueness of the new Bosch Green Collection refrigerator awarded with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award del 2023.

Bosch, a look at one of the best-known household appliance brands in the world

The name Bosch is known worldwide as a symbol of excellent quality and reliability. For more than 85 years, its household appliances have also lived up to this claim: Bosch is the leading manufacturer of household appliances in Europe. Its products are based solely on the real needs of modern families. Thanks to cutting-edge technology and surprisingly simple solutions, they effortlessly achieve perfect results and make everyday life easier.

In addition, the high-quality materials, carefully finished, and the timeless, internationally recognized design guarantee unmistakable quality and sustainability. The recognized and high quality of the service consolidates the user’s trust in the brand and reinforces Bosch’s guiding principle: “Invented for life”.

