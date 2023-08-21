Cute Little Creature Explores Shadows in Indie Game ‘SCHiM’

Indie Game “SCHiM” Takes Players on a Shadow-Hopping Adventure

On scorching summer days, pedestrians and drivers alike often seek refuge from the blistering sun under the shade of trees or buildings. This concept has now been turned into a unique and intriguing game by overseas developers. Enter “SCHiM,” an indie game where players control a cute little creature that can only move within the shadows.

In this game, players assume the role of an elf named “SCHiM.” They exist in a world where everything has its own SCHiM, and the elf is inseparable from its host.

However, “SCHiM” is not just a simple 3D puzzle game. It has a captivating storyline. From the moment of its creation, the elf has remained in the shadow of its host, silently observing the various scenes and experiences that the host encounters in life. But one day, the protagonist elf accidentally becomes separated from its host.

Now, the elf must hop its way through the city streets, desperately trying to find its master once again. Players must navigate the rotating 3D streets and locate shadows. Whether it’s pedestrians or vehicles, as long as there are shadows, they can become a pathway for the elf to move on.

The game “SCHiM” is the brainchild of overseas developer Ewoud van der Werf, who began working on it in 2020. Inspired by his own childhood experiences of jumping and playing with shadows, van der Werf decided to turn this concept into a game. He was studying at university at the time and received significant interest from publishers, prompting him to drop out and fully commit to the game’s long-term development.

“SCHiM” has garnered attention within the independent game community due to its innovative gameplay concept and unique art style. While no official release date has been announced, a closed Playtest test is currently underway. Interested players can apply for access to the trial version through the Steam store.

Embark on this shadow-hopping adventure in “SCHiM” and experience a world where shadows hold the key to finding your way back home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

