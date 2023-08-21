The 3 Day Diet: Deflate Bloating and Detoxify for Special Occasions

Continue Reading

Recurrence in sight and you feel swollen? Try the 3 day diet and you can show off your dress for the special occasion.

How many times have you had to participate in a ceremony and feel particularly swollen and heavy. Maybe you have a dress in your closet that fits the occasion but it doesn’t button up, or it pulls at the hips.

There’s nothing more humbling: realizing that just a couple of pounds less would be enough to get back in shape, and that those pounds are just retention and swelling.

Here comes the 3 day diet to your rescue. An ultra-fast regimen that acts as a detoxifier and drainer rather than making you lose weight.

Very little time to deflate quickly, a power supply targeted which has the goal of detoxify the body and have you back in a matter of days in your favorite dress. Let’s see how it works.

3 day diet: how it works

The 3 day diet as mentioned, provides for a controlled diet that has the purpose of detoxifying and draining liquids, so fast weight loss is not real weight loss but to of liquids. You will immediately appear more deflated, and as a result the clothes will no longer pull on the hips or stomach.

How does it work and what does it consist of? A low-calorie diet, with a reduction in the amount of food i.e. few carbohydrates, lean proteins and obviously fruit and vegetables. Fats, sweets and sugars, alcohol and all pre-packaged foods are banned. AND what foods are allowed? Let’s find out.

What to eat

To follow the 3-day diet that serves to reduce swelling and fluid retention, start with a good one breakfast full of lean protein and vitamins, which is filling. This because there is no mid-morning snack, as usually happens. What can you consume? For example low-fat or Greek yogurt, vegetable milk, wholemeal rusks and fruit. It’s at lunch and dinner? No to complex carbohydrates, green light to whole grains, legumes, lean meats and white fish.

Another rule but which should always be applied and not only in these three days, accompany each meal with a large portion of vegetables. Also needed drink at least 2 liters of water a day and possibly also do at least 30 minutes of light physical activity. However, it should be noted that this it is not a weight loss oriented diet and that it won’t do miracles. Let’s say rather than being on a diet detox it can be used every now and then to eliminate the toxins accumulated after a period of unbalanced nutrition or, precisely, in view of some special occasion.

