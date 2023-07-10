Saddle of Venison with Celery Puree and Honey Pears | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the meat:

Remove tendons, fat and fine silver skin from the saddle of venison and portion. Put both types of pepper, salt and juniper berries in a mortar and crush. Rub the pieces of meat with the spice mixture and some vegetable oil. Clean and dry the spruce branches.

Heat the clarified butter and vegetable oil in a pan and fry the fillets until golden brown all over. Reduce the heat and add the herbs to the pan. Fry the meat for about 3-4 minutes, turning it over and basting it with the cooking fat. Finally spread some forest honey on the meat.

Line a second pan with the branches and place the pieces of meat on top. Add herbs and frying fat. Place the pan on a stovetop and heat. The fir branches give off their aroma to the meat. Reduce the heat to avoid burning the branches. Cook the back fillets until they are still pink in the center and have a core temperature of about 55-58 degrees.

Alternatively, you can finish cooking the saddle of venison fillets in the oven after searing. Preheat the oven to 120-140 degrees. Roast the saddle of venison fillets as described, then place them on the twigs and cook in the oven for about 10 minutes.

Ingredients for the puree:

Peel the potatoes and celery, cut into pieces, cook until soft and drain well. Heat cream, milk and butter. Mash or puree the celery and potatoes, gradually adding the cream mixture until you get a creamy consistency. Season with salt, nutmeg and a little honey.

Ingredients for the pears:

Clean, halve and core the pears. Divide the onion into slivers, score the chili pepper. Put the white wine and water in a saucepan and heat. Add the chili pepper, onions, cinnamon stick, star anise and 1 each of orange and lemon zest. Add honey to the broth and simmer gently for about 5 minutes. Place the pear halves in the broth and leave to simmer for 20 minutes over a low heat. If necessary, season the brew again with honey and lemon juice.

Ingredients for serving:

Place the celery puree in the middle of a plate. Sprinkle the fillets with grated dark chocolate and place on top. Finally, place the honey pears with a little broth on the saddle of venison.

