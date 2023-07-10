General Gerasimov reappears on video for the first time since the rebellion of the Wagner group

Il chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery GerasimovAnd reappeared for the first time in un video from the revolt of the Wagner group. Ria Novosti reports it. In the video, Gerasimov explains that “the Kiev regime has unsuccessfully attempted to attack targets in the Crimea, Rostov and Kaluga regions with S-200 missiles” but “they have all been destroyed and there are no damages or casualties”. The Russian Defense Ministry added that Gerasimov “has instructed the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the officials of the command post of the joint group to organize systematic work to identify storage and preparation sites, as well as launch locations for the S-200 missiles and similar enemy weapons to plan their preemptive destruction”.

