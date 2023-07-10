Home » General Gerasimov reappears on video for the first time since the rebellion of the Wagner group
World

General Gerasimov reappears on video for the first time since the rebellion of the Wagner group

by admin
General Gerasimov reappears on video for the first time since the rebellion of the Wagner group

Il chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery GerasimovAnd reappeared for the first time in un video from the revolt of the Wagner group. Ria Novosti reports it. In the video, Gerasimov explains that “the Kiev regime has unsuccessfully attempted to attack targets in the Crimea, Rostov and Kaluga regions with S-200 missiles” but “they have all been destroyed and there are no damages or casualties”. The Russian Defense Ministry added that Gerasimov “has instructed the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the officials of the command post of the joint group to organize systematic work to identify storage and preparation sites, as well as launch locations for the S-200 missiles and similar enemy weapons to plan their preemptive destruction”.

See also  Fastweb's fixed network is the fastest in Italy according to nPerf

You may also like

There are two dead and twelve missing due...

The mayor of Paris said it will be...

South Korea’s Largest Opposition Party Condemns IAEA Report...

Syria, four million people depend on UN aid...

Government’s Denial of Haitian Diaspora’s Demonstration: Narrow-mindedness or...

Italy weather. Towards the peak of the heat,...

The Jesus And Mary Chain, live album in...

War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 10...

Switzerland, citizens against the “Federer Town” on Lake...

Harry Styles shot in the eye at a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy