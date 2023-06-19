Home » Bouncy Castle: Warning of a new IT security gap
Bouncy Castle: Warning of a new IT security gap

by admin
Bouncy Castle: Warning of a new IT security gap

There is a current IT security warning for Bouncy Castle. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for Bouncy Castle on June 19, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source Bouncy Castle are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Security Advisory (Stand: 18.06.2023).

Safety notice for Bouncy Castle – risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Bouncy Castle Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

Bouncy Castle is a cryptography API for Java.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Bouncy Castle to disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-33201 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products
Open Source Bouncy Castle

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-06-18 (19.06.2023)
For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Bouncy Castle. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/19/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

