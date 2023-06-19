Russia prevents access to areas affected by dam collapse in Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations has rebuked Moscow for allegedly denying its aid workers access to Russian-occupied areas affected by the recent collapse of the Kakhova dam in southern Ukraine, cutting off the population, threatened power supplies and caused environmental calamity as the war nears 16 months.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement late Sunday that the organization has engaged with Moscow and Kiev, each of which occupies parts of the southern Kherson region where the dam is located. and the reservoir, to address the “devastating destruction” caused by the breach.

The Russian government “has so far refused our request to access the areas under its temporary military control,” Brown revealed.

“We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” their statement added.

Exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press indicate Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to blow up the dam, which was under Russian control, earlier this month.

The explosion occurred as Ukraine was preparing for a counteroffensive. kyiv’s forces have recently intensified attacks along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line.

The dam is located on the Dnieper River, which forms the battlefront between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the east and west banks, respectively. Some analysts viewed the dam breach as a Russian effort to thwart Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the Kherson region.

The UK Defense Ministry said on Monday that Russia has recently redeployed several thousand troops from the banks of the Dnieper to reinforce its positions in the Zaporizhia and Bakhmut sectors, which have reportedly seen heavy fighting.

The move “probably reflects Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnieper is now less likely” following the dam collapse, he said in a tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

