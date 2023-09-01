Home » Bowers & Wilkins Launches Upgraded 600 Series S3 Speakers with Enhanced Features and Materials
Bowers & Wilkins Unveils Upgraded 600 Series S3 Speakers

Bowers & Wilkins, a renowned name in the audio industry, has recently introduced an upgraded version of its popular 600 series speakers. The new line, titled 600 Series S3, features several notable improvements and promises to deliver an enhanced audio experience.

The first batch of debuts includes the 603 S3 floor speakers, 606 S3 and 607 S3 bookshelf speakers, and HTM6 S3 center speakers. These speakers come with a price range of US $900 to $2,500 and are now available for purchase on the official B&W website. Although the launch date and price for Hong Kong consumers have yet to be announced, it is expected to be revealed soon.

While the 600 Series S3 may not differ significantly in appearance from its predecessor, the S2, it incorporates many high-quality materials from B&W’s esteemed 700 series S3. One of the most significant upgrades is the introduction of a new titanium dome tweeter, featuring a unique diaphragm design that consists of a 25-micron thick main dome along with a 30-micron thick titanium ring. This innovative configuration, housed in a long tube to reduce vibrations, allows for a more expansive and immersive sound reproduction. The front baffle of the tweeter unit is modeled after the design seen in the Series 800 Signature, further enhancing audio performance.

In addition to the tweeter, various other components of the 600 Series S3 have also undergone improvements. The mid-bass unit, speaker structure, and speaker sockets have been replaced with designs similar to or identical to those found in the Series 700 S3. These changes contribute to the anticipation surrounding the performance of the speakers.

Audio enthusiasts and consumers alike can look forward to experiencing the upgraded 600 Series S3 speakers firsthand. As more details emerge, it will be interesting to analyze the speaker’s performance and determine how it compares to its predecessor and other models in its price range.

With Bowers & Wilkins’ reputation for delivering exceptional audio quality, the expectation for the 600 Series S3 is high. Music lovers and movie enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to test these speakers and judge the enhancements made by B&W’s engineers. Stay tuned for more detailed analysis and reviews of the 600 Series S3, as we explore the capabilities of these upgraded speakers in the near future.

