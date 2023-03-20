“Brave New World 1800” is now available on the new generation home console platform

Free to play now through March 24 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Ubisoft announced that “Brave New World 1800” has become the first heavyweight “Brave New World” game released on the home console platform in 25 years. Brave New World 1800 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms. In the meantime, all gamers can take advantage of the free play week* from now until March 24 to experience this famous title for free on all platforms including PC and console.

“Brave New World 1800” Launch Trailer for Home Machine Version (Please enable traditional Chinese CC subtitles)

Brave New World 1800, developed by Ubisoft Mainz Studios, is a city-building strategy game that gives players the chance to show their leadership skills: build metropolises of grand scale and set up efficient and profitable logistics networks conquer new lands, send expeditions to explore, and outwit their rivals diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. “Brave New World 1800” master console version, with the support of the new generation console performance, provides players with the latest and richest “Brave New World” experience, and brings a completely redesigned user interface and control methods.

“Brave New World 1800” home console version game introduction trailer (please enable traditional Chinese CC subtitles)

Players who decide to purchase the official game will be able to experience the complete main game during the Free Play Week event on Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms from today until March 24. , will keep their game progress* during the free week. Players who have previously played Brave New World 1800 on PC and play the game on home console during the free play week will receive 9 decorations from the PC version as a gift*.

“Brave New World 1800” Home Console Edition Standard Edition contains the main game program and the largest game update. Brave New World 1800 Home Console Edition Deluxe Edition includes the main game program, the largest game update, and three skin packs*. Purchase the home console version of the game during the early bird discount* and receive the Empire and Console Founders Pack, which includes additional cosmetic bonus items, plus digital art and soundtrack. In addition, 9 appearance packs are also open for players to purchase.

Second Official Soundtrack “Post Launch Compilation part 2” will be available to the public on all streams on March 31, the 25th birthday of the “Brave New Finally, “Brave New World 1800”“Post Launch Compilation part 2” will be available to the public on all streams on March 31, the 25th birthday of the “Brave New World ” brand.

※The free play week for PC (Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store) will run from 0:00 am on March 17th to 4:00 pm on March 24th, Taiwan and Hong Kong time. The free play week on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series platforms will run from 1:00 am on March 17th to 4:00 pm on March 24th, Taiwan and Hong Kong time. Free Play Week events will not be held on the Steam platform.

※Thanks to our cross-platform cloud save system, as long as players purchase the official version of the game, any game progress during the free play week event will be preserved and can continue to play on any platform they choose. In order to start playing as a free player, in addition to an Internet connection, a subscription to certain services is required.

※Pedestrian Zone Pack, Amusement Park Pack, and Vibrant City Pack.

※Early bird discount is only available until April 16th.

※Players who play the game during the free play week can enjoy early bird discounts and loyalty rewards at the same time