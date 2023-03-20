How to use pomegranate peels by soaking them in boiling water. It only takes 5 minutes for the miracle to happen.

Don’t throw them away anymore pomegranate peels. Didn’t you know that they could be used to create something unique and very useful. We are sure that once you have dipped the skins in boiling water, you will always do it again.

What does pomegranate contain

There are many lovers of pomegranate, this fruit with a unique flavor, but so difficult to peel. Precisely for this reason, many people have decided to buy it already clean, often in plastic wrappers.

You must know that this choice can seriously damage the environment and can also prove costly and counterproductive. By purchasing this fruit already clean, moreover, you will deprive yourself of the enormous powers of its peels, which are very important.

The peel of the pomegranate, in fact, is rich in property. Meanwhile it has a high level of antioxidants, and then also phenolic punicalagin, gallic acid and other fatty acids. It also contains catechins, quercetin, rutin and some other flavonoids and anthocyanins.

In ancient times, the peel of the pomegranate was eaten, but not now. Its properties have been known since ancient times: Hippocrates already spoke of it peel of this fruit as a powerful medicine to cure dysentery.

If you didn’t know that pomegranate peel was like this powerful, here we show you what it’s for. We are sure that once you find out how it works, you will always use it. You will never abandon this health practice.

Use pomegranate peels for the intestines

The pomegranate peels remain excellent intestinal remedy and that’s why today we’re explaining how to reuse them to treat diseases such as those caused by intestinal parasites.

All you have to do is open the fruit for extract the pomegranate seeds. Of course we advise you to eat them or use them in delicious recipes. At that point, keep the peel of this fruit and reuse it.

Put the peel to dry and keep it, if you have large quantities, inside a airtight container. Choose the amount of peel you need and prepare this infusion for the stomach, which we are sure you will repeat.

We advise you to add 10 grams of peels of this fruit in about 200 milliliters of boiling water. We recommend that you respect the doses, as an abuse of pomegranate peel can cause side effects.

Let the infusion sit under cover for at least 30 minutes, then let it cool and drink the liquid. You should know that this infusion is also effective against the symptoms of sore throat, cough, mouth ulcers, gingivitis, bad breath and all dental problems.

Of course, before taking on thisinfusion, we recommend that you contact your doctor, especially if you have a particular medical condition. In general, however, the properties of pomegranate and its peels are beneficial and can be good for our body.

Of course, we encourage you to use plants from organic cultivation and linked to the short chain, which keep their organoleptic properties intact and which could prove to be free from pesticides.

