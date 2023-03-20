news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 20 – The Reggia di Venaria inaugurates the new season with the exhibition All’ombra di Leonardo, Tapestries and Ceremonies at the Court of the Popes, organized by the Consortium of Royal Savoy Residences in collaboration with the Vatican Museums.



The exhibition, open to the public from 21 March to 18 June in the Sale delle Arti, brings together works from the Vatican Museums, the Quirinale Palace, the Museum of Rome, the Royal Museums of Turin, the Tridentine Diocesan Museum , from the Civic Collection of A. Bertarelli Prints in Milan and from various private collections. The exhibition, curated by Alessandra Rodolfo and Andrea Merlotti, allows you to take a journey through the most important papal ceremonies such as the Washing of the Feet and the Coena Domini which took place on Holy Thursday in the heart of the Vatican Palace. On display are the precious tapestry depicting Leonardo’s Last Supper and the tapestry for the reredos of the papal canopy, designed for Clement VII by Raphael’s pupils. Forty years after its last exhibition, the imposing canopy is reconstructed in the exhibition. There is also the large tapestry depicting Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles, donated by Napoleon to Pope Pius VII, while the jug used by Carlo Felice and Carlo Alberto of Savoy, now in the deposits of the Royal Museums of Turin, is associated with two similar ones from the Pontifical Sacristy.



“It is a prestigious exhibition not only for the precious collaboration with the Vatican Museums, but also because it is an unmissable opportunity to admire unique masterpieces up close that allow you to get to know rituals and ceremonies rich in symbols and meanings distant in time” commented Michele Briamonte and Guido Curto , president and general manager of the Consortium of Royal Savoy Residences.



Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums, underlines “the important collaboration between the two institutions in the Lenten period focused on two significant works for the history of the pontifical collections”. (HANDLE).

