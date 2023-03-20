After the Russian attack on Ukraine, Volkswagen put its operations in Russia on hold and is currently trying to sell its plant in Kaluga, south of Moscow. The facility, which has a capacity of 225,000 vehicles per year, has been idle since March 2022. The VW spokesman continued to work on the necessary approvals from the Russian authorities for the sale to a Russian investor. The investor was not named. “We hope that the lawsuit will not lead to a delay in the transaction, which aims to protect the employees.” In media reports, the car dealer group Avilon was recently named as an interested party for the plant.

Also read: “The Russian market is lost for many years”