Authorities reported an exchange of shots that occurred last Friday night, March 17, on a street in Miami Beach. It was an event that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to local police, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Seventh Street and Ocean Drive, in the tourist area of ​​Miami Beach (USA), which registers the largest number of people for spring break, known as spring break .

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found two men with gunshot wounds, who were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died shortly after. They also reported that one person was arrested and three firearms were confiscated.

Authorities reported that investigations into the causes of the event continue.