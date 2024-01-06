British PlayStation promotes the promotion of “Dragon Among Us”, Xbox: “You can play it if you subscribe to Game Pass” | Game Base

Xbox Game Pass Criticizes PlayStation in Twitter Spat

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has become a major part of the company’s game distribution plan, and it seems that there will not be much change in the short term. The subscription platform allows players to access hundreds of games for a monthly fee, including many large-scale key games synchronized on the first day of launch, especially works officially released by Xbox.

In a recent Twitter promotion, the British Xbox account took the opportunity to directly criticize competitor PlayStation. The account highlighted that players can access the entire “Dragon Among Us” series by subscribing to the Game Pass platform, including the new “Dragon Among Us 7 Side Story: Heroes Unknown.”

This comes as the “Dragon Among Us” series has been gaining attention, with the highly-anticipated “Dragon Among Us 8” set to be launched on January 26. The British PlayStation Twitter promotion emphasized a special sale for the series in the PlayStation Store, allowing players to purchase it before January 17.

While Game Pass offers temporary access to games, PlayStation’s purchase of the series allows players to permanently add them to their library and play offline. However, Game Pass requires a full connection and games on the platform may occasionally be permanently removed.

As for the development team of “Dragon Among Us 8,” there are currently no plans to launch it on the Game Pass platform. However, given the success of “Dragon Among Us 7,” it is likely that a similar release strategy could be adopted in the future.

It’s clear that the competition between Xbox and PlayStation is heating up, and the battle for players’ attention and loyalty is in full swing. Whether players choose to subscribe to Game Pass for temporary access or opt for purchasing games on PlayStation, it’s an exciting time for gamers.

