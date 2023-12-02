iPhone 15, S23 & more: How to buy top smartphones cheaper

PR/Business Insider

Top-Smartphones, which are still relatively new on the market and boast premium features, are usually very expensive to purchase. Depending on the variant, prices of several hundred or over a thousand euros are not uncommon. Such sums are difficult for many people to manage in one fell swoop.

If you still don’t want to do without the latest technology, there are various ways to get the devices you want cheaper. You can find out what these are here.

For example, you can get a new cell phone by purchasing it directly together with one Mobile tariff buys. This means you don’t have to spend a large sum of money in one fell swoop, but ideally you only pay off the device price every month with the tariff. Because: Long-term new customers are worth a lot to tariff providers. So much that, ideally, you can even save by adding extras or (in direct comparison to individual purchases).

But especially if it’s a long-term commitment of 24 months, a cell phone contract is not something you should take out lightly. Providers often entice you with low starting prices, only to be negatively surprised after a few months with inconspicuous additional fees or price increases.

Below you can read which tariffs with top cell phones are currently worth taking a second look at.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256 gigabytes of storage space for a one-time fee of 10 euros

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is still relatively new on the market. At Vodafone you can secure the top smartphone together with the “Gigamobil M” tariff including 50 gigabytes of data volume 79.99 euros per month plus 9.99 euros for the device.* There is no connection fee with this offer. Effectively you get around 50.00 euros for the tariff here without an exchange bonus. With this one the deal is even better: you get 120.00 euros for your old smartphone plus the remaining value of the device.

Apple iPhone 15 for 1 euro

Vodafone also currently has this Apple iPhone 15 with 128 gigabytes of internal storage together with the “GigaMobil M” tariff (50 gigabytes of data volume) for 79.99 euros per month and a one-time device price of just one euro*.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with exchange bonus and Allnet Flat

Klarmobil currently has this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 256 gigabytes of internal storage in the trade-in offer together with a 20 gigabyte all-net flat rate for 39.99 euros per month and a one-time device price of 99.99 euros.* Effectively you pay a little more than twelve euros for the contract. For the exchange bonus you have to send in your old smartphone after purchasing it.

Top smartphones in the re-store on Ebay: second hand, first choice?

An alternative to an expensive new purchase or taking out a discounted bundle tariff is the Re-store on eBay. This is a platform for used devices that are offered at a cheaper price. Of course, the products there are no longer completely new, but you can save a lot here compared to buying new goods. Bargain hunters in particular will get their money’s worth here.

And that’s not all: by buying used smartphones, you are also doing something good for the environment by giving the products a second spring. Through Recycling, repair and processing of electronics Both costs and environmental damage that arise from the extraction of new raw materials are kept within limits.

Important for offers from the re-store: When it comes to used devices from Ebay, you should pay attention to the condition category. Before the smartphones go on sale, they are checked, cleaned and tested by the manufacturer itself or by authorized dealers or providers. Depending on the outcome, the products receive one of the following labels:

“Good – Refurbished”: moderate to significant signs of wear “Very good – Refurbished”: slight signs of wear “Excellent – Refurbished”: no visible signs of wear “Certified – Refurbished”: Condition like new, certified by the manufacturer

The refurbished smartphones were quality tested in all four categories, and there is a 30-day right of return, which you can make use of if in doubt.

These smartphones are available cheaper in the refurbished deal

