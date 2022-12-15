The game in its technological forms has no age and can be for pure fun, to learn or to make play stations unique. In any case parents, gamers and gamers have become more attentive and demanding in choosing smart toys, objects and gadgets that can improve their experiences. We are no longer satisfied with having a console in the living room. Gaming workstations must be comfortable, customized or limited edition peripherals, monitors or televisions must provide high performance, as well as headphones and earphones.

The games (and video games) of 2022

To be more attractive, the new console controllers are therefore inspired by the colors of galaxies such as the DualSense Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple for PS5, or the new Lunar Shift Special Edition for Xbox which comes after the Aqua Shift Special Edition version. Headphones or earphones must be comfortable and light, have good autonomy and maximum voice clarity during in-game communications, such as the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed.

All gamers know how important it is to have a screen capable of guaranteeing high performance, both on consoles and on PCs, the last frontier is represented by LG Oled Flex which is able to provide different degrees of curvature depending on the preference of the player. Another object very dear to the most demanding gamers are storage units because, especially if you play on consoles, space is never enough, so hard drives like the Lexar SSD SL660 Blazer become indispensable.

Choosing a tablet, a smart toy, a game that can entertain the little ones is a delicate operation, you need to rely on companies with long experience in the sector. In the Clementoni Clempad X Revolution tablet all the features are designed to intrigue the little ones in the digital world, in safety, as in La Fabbrica delle storie di Lunii, where children can choose the elements of the story and listen to stories that they themselves have created. Clementoni Mio Robot is a small robotics laboratory capable of stimulating the creativity of budding geeks.

Finally, there is a type of games with a high ludic-technological concentration capable of making dream come true not only for those who have devoured TV series such as The Big Bang Theory or Young Sheldon. A Super Mario fan can hide in anyone, the Lego Starter Pack Adventures of Peach is dedicated to him. Hasbro has thought of Star Wars fans with Star Wars The Black Series, Darth Vader’s electronic helmet. And anyone who thinks that science cannot be played while playing can change their mind with Geomag Glow.