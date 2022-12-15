Source title: To ensure continuous supply of medicines for the public, without price increases, Beijing works together to unblock the “obstruction” of drug circulation

Chinanews.com, Beijing, December 14th (Reporter Du Yan) The current epidemic prevention and control is facing new situations and new tasks. How can the public see and buy affordable medicines? The Beijing Food and Drug Administration and other departments connect with relevant departments in various districts to speed up the distribution of drugs from wholesale enterprises to hospitals and retail pharmacies. At the same time, they help companies solve difficulties and problems encountered in purchasing, transportation, and vehicle protection, and work together to smooth the drug circulation process. In order to ensure the drug needs of Beijing citizens. In the past week, more than 3 million boxes of anti-epidemic materials have been purchased and put into storage; anti-epidemic drugs have been delivered to more than 4,000 customers in 16 districts and counties in Beijing… China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group, located in Xicheng District, Beijing, is actively “stocking up”. It is understood. The group has set up a special working class to strengthen contact with manufacturers and suppliers, and do a good job in information exchange; at the same time, it cooperates with the resources within the group to develop channels to ensure smooth procurement channels and the deployment and supply of key products. According to the adjustment of Beijing’s epidemic prevention and control policy, referring to the “Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Ninth Edition)”, China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group has started to act since the end of November, actively expanding channels, purchasing relevant medical equipment and materials, and has equipped anti-coronavirus There are more than 300 product specifications for epidemic materials, including more than 60 product specifications for 15 types of materials for key treatments such as antipyretic and analgesic, heat-clearing and detoxification. According to the relevant person in charge of the group, in the past week, more than 3 million boxes of anti-epidemic materials have been purchased and put into storage; anti-epidemic drugs have been delivered to more than 4,000 customers in 16 districts and counties in Beijing, involving nearly 300 second- and third-level medical institutions and more than 2,200 Community central station clinics and other primary medical care, more than 1,500 retail pharmacies, have guaranteed the supply of 3.5 million boxes of anti-epidemic drugs, including 900,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen, 150,000 boxes of Lanqin Oral Liquid, and 100,000 boxes of Ganmao Qingre Granules; More than 250,000 boxes of medicines for treating fever such as profen and acetaminophen. The person in charge said that under the guidance of the Beijing Municipal Food and Drug Administration, the supply of goods is being actively coordinated. Lianhua Qingwen, Ibuprofen, and 999 Ganmaoling have arrived in Beijing one after another, making every effort to ensure the supply in Beijing. How to help ensure the stable supply and price stability of anti-epidemic protection related drugs and household standing drugs in the Beijing area? In response to the market demand under the new situation of epidemic prevention and control in Beijing, JD Health has taken advantage of industrial agglomeration, and recently joined hands with the China Non-prescription Medicines Association to unite China Resources Sanjiu, Yunnan Baiyao, Sino-US SmithKline, Tong Ren Tang, Yiling Pharmaceutical, etc. 30 well-known pharmaceutical companies ensure the affordable supply of genuine and good medicines from the source. JD Pharmacy, a subsidiary of JD Health, has also formulated an emergency plan for guaranteed supply warehouses, quickly mobilized upstream and downstream supply chains, and monitored sales data in real time to ensure that drugs are "continuously supplied without price increases." With the joint efforts of the vast number of pharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical brands, as of December 8, including the self-operated drug storage and in-transit orders, Jingdong Pharmacy's self-operated respiratory system drugs, cold drugs, and analgesic and analgesic drugs The number of anti-epidemic related medicines such as medicines for the digestive system and digestive system exceeds 100 million boxes, and it insists on "not raising prices", all of which are sold at a par price through JD Pharmacy's self-operated stores. In addition to anti-epidemic drugs, JD Health is also taking inventory of the surrounding areas of Beijing in the first place to ensure that various drugs such as special, emergency, and chronic disease drugs, medical masks, medical protective clothing, sterile cotton towels, new coronavirus antigen detection kits, etc. The stocks of anti-epidemic supplies are sufficient. For medications for chronic diseases, Jingdong Pharmacy’s self-operated drug warehouse has a sufficient stock of drugs covering cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, respiratory medicine, gastroenterology, endocrinology and other disease fields, and provides free online pharmaceutical consultation and medication guidance 24 hours a day. In the face of emergency medication needs, in order to deliver epidemic prevention-related medical supplies to users in need as soon as possible, JD Health has joined hands with more than 1,400 offline pharmacies in Beijing to provide home-delivered medicines, and increased household standing medicines, home epidemic prevention and medical care. The inventory of first aid and other categories ensures sufficient supply in each store, and cooperates with Dada Express to provide special capacity support, so that medicines and medical and health materials can be delivered to users in a timely manner. In order to meet the needs of users for new crown antigen detection reagents, JD Health has joined hands with brands such as Kanghua Biotechnology and Jiu’an Medical to launch uninterrupted spot sales to ensure supply. Manufacturers have achieved self-operated cooperation, and masks can be directly sent from the manufacturer’s production line to JD’s warehouse to improve the efficiency of the supply chain. The Beijing Municipal Food and Drug Administration pointed out that the bureau and the Beijing Municipal Market Law Enforcement Team have sent a joint team of more than 50 people to five large pharmaceutical wholesale companies in Beijing, including China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd. in the Beijing region and Sinopharm Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The working group, each with about 10 people, is stationed in the enterprise 24 hours a day, guiding and supporting the enterprise to speed up the circulation of medicines, and the government-enterprise cooperation goes all out to alleviate the current shortage of anti-epidemic medicines. The Beijing Municipal Food and Drug Administration stated that the main tasks of the joint working group include: guiding enterprises to optimize the workflow of drug entry and exit, maximizing the speed of circulation, and ensuring 12-hour dynamic clearing of entry and exit; docking with relevant departments in various districts, and coordinating district-level drug circulation Enterprises come to pick up medicines, try their best to shorten the logistics time, and speed up the distribution of medicines from wholesale enterprises to hospitals and retail pharmacies; cooperate with relevant government departments to help enterprises solve difficulties and problems encountered in purchase, transportation, human resources, vehicle guarantee, etc., and work together Clear the obstruction in the process of drug circulation, and strive to ensure the drug needs of Beijing citizens. 