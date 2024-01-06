China’s Domestic Films Dominate 2023 Box Office: Quality and Recognition on the Rise

Chinese Domestic Films Dominate Annual Box Office, Quality Improvement Recognized

As the annual box office numbers for 2023 have been revealed, it is clear that Chinese domestic films have taken center stage. According to Kuai Technology‘s report on January 7, the total box office revenue for domestic movies in 2023 reached 54.915 billion yuan, with all top ten grossing movies being of domestic origin.

One of the most striking aspects of this achievement is the increasing recognition of the improved quality of domestic movies by the Chinese audience. An encouraging 81.3% of respondents in a recent survey expressed that they have noticed a significant improvement in the quality of domestic films, with genres like suspense crime and reality-themed movies receiving more commendation, at 57.3% and 50.4% respectively.

Furthermore, the national box office for 2023 totaled 54.915 billion yuan, with domestic movies contributing 46.005 billion yuan, accounting for an impressive 83.77% of the total box office revenue.

The top ten grossing movies, all of which are domestic films, are as follows:

“Man Jiang Hong” “The Wandering Earth 2” “Desperate” “She Disappeared” “Fengshen Part 1: Chao Ge Fengyun” “In the Octagonal Cage” “Thirty Thousand Miles from Chang’an” “Bear Infested·Accompany Me “Bear Core”” “Solid as a Rock” “Unfamiliar Life”

It is evident that Chinese domestic films have not only captured the attention of the audience but also secured a firm foothold in the market, surpassing Hollywood productions in the annual box office rankings. This trend reflects the changing tastes and preferences of the Chinese audience, as well as the continuous efforts of domestic filmmakers to produce high-quality content.

