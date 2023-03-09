Prefect Bruno Frattasi is the new chief director of the National Cybersecurity Agency. Frattasi takes over from Roberto Baldoni, who resigned on Monday after holding the position for two years. The green light came from the Council of Ministers which took place in Cutro.

The replacement arrived very quickly. And it comes after several weeks of hacker attacks on our country, which have put the sites of various Italian institutions in difficulty, from that of the Carabinieri to that of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Labour. One of the most active hacker groups in this new phase of cyber attacks on Italy, NoName, publicly expressed its satisfaction with Baldoni’s resignation last Tuesday.

Up to now Frattasi has been prefect of Rome, a position he held since last October, taking the place of Matteo Piantedosi, who in the meantime has become Minister of the Interior. In the past he was head of cabinet at the Viminale with Luciana Lamorgese in the Conte II government and with the executive of Mario Draghi.

“The Cyber ​​Security Italy Foundation is pleased to congratulate the new director general of the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), to the prefect Bruno Frattasi, for the new prestigious position and wishes him a good job for a profitable mandate in the service of the country and to protect national IT security, also in view of the great challenges that await us in the near future”. This is what we read in a note from the Cyber ​​Security Italy Foundation, the first non-profit foundation in Italy of the third sector on the cyber world, chaired by Marco Gabriele Proietti.