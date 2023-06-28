Businesses demand reliable, flexible and protected PCs

The new ways of corporate work require technological supports with well-defined characteristics, not always guaranteed by devices designed for the consumer. Whether they are laptops, desktop PCs, mini PCs, workstations or All-in-One PCs, models designed for businesses must ensure performance, reliability, flexibility and security, as well as an ergonomic design, and if they are also elegant, the better. The needs that have arisen in the world of work in recent years are in fact many and varied. There is a need for user data protection at increasingly high levels, devices must be able to support the worker in remote or hybrid work, and data processing capacity that is reliable and fast is also required on the move, and so on .

In the selection phase, then, it is important to rely on a single producer and a single partner. In this way everything, from installation to maintenance, will be simpler, faster and more economically sustainable, and managing the fleet of machines will not represent a headache for companies.

“The workplace is constantly changing, it requires dynamism, flexibility, innovation and above all sustainability, both in economic and environmental terms”. Massimo Merici, ASUS System Business Group Director explains. “Companies and the employees themselves require total support in the supply of products that can satisfy all these needs, and that is why, as a company dedicated to making every consumer’s life as easy as possible and at the same time cutting-edge and modern, we have decided to continue and enhance our mission to have a branch dedicated to businesses and companies from all market sectors.”

Sustainability is then an element which, if it is not defined as indispensable by the company, is certainly preferable, with a view to aligning the tools with the ESG policies that many Italian and non-Italian companies have been implementing in recent times. Starting from the origin of the materials used, up to the production and disposal processes, the entire life cycle of the products in the hands of the workers should, or could, have a low or zero environmental footprint. From here it is quite easy to understand how much everything is based on choosing the right supplier and the right offer.

From the ExpertBook B9 to the B7 Flip – the top ASUS Business models

Thus, already well known in the consumer and gaming world, ASUS Business today offers companies the ASUS Expert offer including laptops, desktop PCs, mini PCs, workstations and All-in-One PCs. Among these stands out the ASUS Business ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA) designed for mobile work, which offers important hardware-level security features, particularly required in a business context. Based on the Intel vPro platform, which in a single “module” provides integrated functions to guarantee performance, security, manageability and stability, it has an 11-hour battery life, 5G connectivity and the possibility of activating a high-speed personal protected network for reduce the risks associated with using public WiFi networks.

Furthermore, thanks to the ErgoLift hinge, the model transforms: the display can be rotated 360 degrees to use it as a laptop, a tablet and any other intermediate solution. The ASUS Business laptop features a 16:10 touchscreen, a magnetic docking stylus, a NumberPad – a digital numeric keypad that appears on a touchpad -, biometric login with facial recognition, fingerprint sensor and ASUS mode PrivateView – which hides the screen from prying eyes with a viewing angle of 45 degrees – plus support for connecting up to three external displays.

Again, ASUS ExpertBook B1 is designed for business, and stands out for its excellent relationship between quality and price. In fact, the model boasts high performance, military-grade resistance and extensive customization to enhance any type of business, all at an affordable and affordable price.

WiFi 6 type connectivity and a particular “video noise” cancellation technology based on Artificial Intelligence are available. In fact, providing a quality experience during remote video connections is another typical need of companies. Connectivity is especially important in a business laptop to be able to handle all workloads. ASUS ExpertBook B1 features a full selection of I/O ports, including video out with support for up to two displays and fast charging. It also has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and one USB 2.0 Type-A, and Ethernet – so it’s ready to tackle remote work.

Thanks to the latest generation Intel Core processor, the laptop guarantees a speed and versatility that are completely unique. Coupled with up to 48GB of RAM and roomy storage, ASUS ExpertBook B1 is the business laptop ready for the most intense work.

ASUS Business also recently unveiled the ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA). Designed for business executives, it features an intelligent cooling system that boosts performance by 36%. The OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio also offers vivid colors, low blue light emissions and a truly immersive viewing experience.

But the ExpertBook B9 OLED is also full of small details designed to improve the experience of each user such as, for example, a touchpad that is 26.8% larger than previous models. Like all new ASUS Business models, the ExpertBook B9 OLED is also designed according to strict sustainability criteria. Thanks to ASUS’ stricter manufacturing process, material waste has been reduced by 29% and production time by up to 75% to maximize energy efficiency and actually help reduce environmental impact.

Ultimately, from laptops to desktop PCs, mini PCs, workstations and All-in-One PCs, all models in the ASUS Expert offering are designed for robustness, a reinforced architecture and take advantage of sustainable materials designed to withstand hours and days of constant use. Furthermore, with remote management tools, such as ASUS Control Center, the Intel vPro platform and the MyASUS application, the management of the entire fleet of machines, even remotely, is greatly simplified.