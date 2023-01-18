Home Technology Buy an AMD Ryzen 7000X Series Processor and Get a Free Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Game
Buy an AMD Ryzen 7000X Series Processor and Get a Free Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Game

Fight against the dark side with AMD, from now until April 1, 2023, any purchase of AMD Ryzen 7000X series processors will give away the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” game; and purchase of Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors, you can Redeem for “Company of Heroes 3”, the third installment in the RTS series published by Relic Entertainment.

The AMD Ryzen 7000X series and Ryzen 5000 series game spree will be available until April 1, 2023, and the redemption period will be until May 6, 2023. Please refer to this event page for the list of designated products of the Ryzen 7000 series and event information, and please refer to this event page for the list of designated products and event information of the Ryzen 5000 series.

EA’s Star Wars IP sequel “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” teamed up with AMD this time, equipped with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and FreeSync technology, and the game will be launched on March 17, 2023.

For full campaign terms and how to redeem, please refer to this link.

