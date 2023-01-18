Home Sports FA Cup replay – Elliott world wave wins Liverpool 1-0 Wolves- Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

FA Cup replay – Elliott world wave wins Liverpool 1-0 Wolves- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
FA Cup replay – Elliott world wave wins Liverpool 1-0 Wolves- Shangbao Indonesia

January 18, 2023 at 20:38 PM

47

Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 away.

[Sina.com]At 3:45 am on January 18, Beijing time, there was a rematch in the third round of the 2022-23 England FA Cup. Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 away and advanced to the next round. The opponent is Brighton.
In the 13th minute, Liverpool counterattacked. Thiago scored the ball from the backcourt. Elliott got the ball from the right side of the backcourt and pushed the ball to the front of the penalty area. At this time, he chose to lob directly, and the ball drew an arc and jumped into Goal, Liverpool 1-0.
Wolves: 1-Jose Sa, 81-Lebikisa (46’22-Semedo), 4-Collins, 24-Totti, 19-Jony (65’10-Pordens), 59 -Hodge (46’27-Nunez), 8-Ruben Neves, 28-Moutinho (65’12-Cunha), 37-Traore, 9-Jimenez ( 84’29-Diego Costa), 3-Ait Nouri.
Liverpool: 62-Kelleher, 7-Milner (66’47-Phillips), 2-Joe Gomez, 5-Kornat, 21-Zimikas, 43-Bajcetic ( 75’3-Fabinho), 6-Thiago (75’50-Dog), 8-Keita, 19-Elliott, 28-Carvalho (66’17-Jones), 18 – Gakpo (66’11 – Salah).

See also  Qatar 2022, Germany: now you have to beat Spain to go through

You may also like

LIVE Juventus, the Shareholders’ Meeting: Agnelli’s farewell and...

Treviso Basket, signed the US center Octavius ​​Ellis

Gentile takes the APU by the hand and...

Australian Open, who is Ben Shelton the new...

Technical tests of… Tognon: Pordenone tastes synthetic grass

Giroud, world joys: he is among the 30...

Vecchi, here is the shoulder of Pilla: «At...

Who is Lilou Wadoux, the first female driver...

Gunnarsdottir pregnant, Lyon did not pay. Club ordered...

Old Wild West, it’s time to get up:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy