[Sina.com]At 3:45 am on January 18, Beijing time, there was a rematch in the third round of the 2022-23 England FA Cup. Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 away and advanced to the next round. The opponent is Brighton.

In the 13th minute, Liverpool counterattacked. Thiago scored the ball from the backcourt. Elliott got the ball from the right side of the backcourt and pushed the ball to the front of the penalty area. At this time, he chose to lob directly, and the ball drew an arc and jumped into Goal, Liverpool 1-0.

Wolves: 1-Jose Sa, 81-Lebikisa (46’22-Semedo), 4-Collins, 24-Totti, 19-Jony (65’10-Pordens), 59 -Hodge (46’27-Nunez), 8-Ruben Neves, 28-Moutinho (65’12-Cunha), 37-Traore, 9-Jimenez ( 84’29-Diego Costa), 3-Ait Nouri.

Liverpool: 62-Kelleher, 7-Milner (66’47-Phillips), 2-Joe Gomez, 5-Kornat, 21-Zimikas, 43-Bajcetic ( 75’3-Fabinho), 6-Thiago (75’50-Dog), 8-Keita, 19-Elliott, 28-Carvalho (66’17-Jones), 18 – Gakpo (66’11 – Salah).