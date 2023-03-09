Every gamer has their rituals and favorite controllers. With the 8 Bitdo Stick you can now use this controller on the switch or the PC. This convenience alone is certainly worth its price. In addition, there is the cool retro design, which makes the stick an eye-catcher

One controller for the Playstation, one controller for the Xbox, two controllers for the Switch and a USB stick to rule them all! You can buy the dongle on Amazon.de from a price of 19,99€

The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s most popular console, but the feel of the Joy-Cons is known to be debatable. Those who prefer to have their beloved PS4, Xbox or another controller in their hands will quickly reach their limits with the switch due to the lack of compatibility with third-party providers.

From a price for 19,99€ on Amazon.de provides the company 8 Bitdo with her Wireless Bluetooth Stick a solution to this problem hit the shelves.



(one to enslave and bind them all)

A stick for almost all controllers

The stick has one Size of 11.4 x 6.1 x 3.1cm and is kept in the retro brick design. 8 Bitdo promises here by the used Bluetooth lag-free transmission.

So you can almost every imaginable favorite controller now with your Nintendo Switch couple and gamble comfortably, so there are no longer any disadvantages with shooters or fast games. Likewise, apart from the small JoyCons, you can now equip a buddy with an existing controller to play couch coop battles on the TV.



(nondescript exterior though, but full connectivity of almost every available controller)

To the supported controllers belong: All 8 Bitdo Controllers and Arcade Sticks, Nintendo Switch Pro, Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (although these logically also work without a stick), PS4, PS3, Xbox One/S/X, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro and many more.

To pair, all you have to do is press the “pairing button” on the stick and the controller. In order to establish a successful connection, it is important that the controller must first be manually disconnected from the old device.

So you can quickly connect to your controller PC/Mac, Nintendo Switch, Android TVs or The Android TV Box as of course also on one Raspberry Pi couple.



(Overview of some supported controllers and end devices)

Update black version

There is now a new, black version of the USB dongle. This differs not only in color from its predecessors, but also in technology. During the tan Dongle outf Bluetooth 2.1 sets, grabs the new one black version on Bluetooth 4.0 return.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Every gamer has their rituals and favorite controllers. With the 8 Bitdo Stick you can now use this controller on the switch or the PC. That alone is certainly worth the price of around 20 euros. In addition, there is the cool retro design, which makes the stick an eye-catcher. It should also be mentioned that needs one dongle per controller.

That means the Nintendo Switch would be able to work with 3 external controllers. According to user statements, it is possible to connect an additional USB hub. However, we cannot confirm or deny that here. In conclusion, one can only say that the company 8 Bitdo has already proven its high standard of quality and functionality with other products and that will certainly continue to be the case with the USB dongles.