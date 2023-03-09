Judge Emiliano Rolón Fernández was sworn in as the new State Attorney General on the morning of this Thursday, March 9, in an act held in the National Congress. On the occasion, he promised to ensure the public good and fight against corruption.

He mentioned that the great evils, corruption, drug trafficking, human trafficking, indigenous communities, which we all know are today an unsatisfied need.

In addition, the brand new Attorney General said “if we want better efficiency in criminal prosecution, then there must be a local Public Ministry in each constituency of its own and not only as a bureaucratic office, but mainly with a forensic laboratory”