President Petro requested to lift the arrest warrant against Antonio Media and 18 other dissidents – news

President Petro requested to lift the arrest warrant against Antonio Media and 18 other dissidents – news

Strengthening the spaces for dialogue and working together to advance the transformation of public education in Colombia and on specific issues in the sector, the National Government and the Colombian Federation of Education Workers (Fecode) agreed on Monday, during a meeting led by President Gustavo Petro; the appointed Minister of Education, Aurora Vergara Figueroa, and the President of Fecode, Carlos Enrique Rivas Segura, among others.

According to the appointed Minister, the work session addressed issues such as strengthening access and quality of public education, the protection of teachers, territorial equity, the reform of the General Participation System (SGP ) and the improvement in specific matters of the educational basket, for which spaces for dialogue will be established that lead to agreements in the coming days.

In delivering the conclusions of the meeting, the designated Minister, Aurora Vergara Figueroa, specified: “We reflect on the importance of guaranteeing that the greatest number of students enter the education system in quality conditions. We listen to your concerns, we listen to the support you show for the work being done and the importance of creating spaces for dialogue and joint work.

For his part, the President of Fecode, Carlos Enrique Rivas, described the meeting as a “cordial meeting” and stated that the education workers “we are pleased that a woman of the qualities of Dr. Aurora Vergara arrives at the Ministry Figueroa”.

He indicated that “with it we are going to do a lot of work and a whole synergy to help transform quality public education and so that in this country children and young people have opportunities.”

The union leader also highlighted fundamental issues discussed in the work session, such as the reform of the General Participation System (SGP), the teachers’ regime in the health reform, the points of the list of demands raised by Fecode, the stability labor, the protection of union leaders and the strengthening of the three grades of preschool in the Colombian education sector.

Source: Ministry of Labor

